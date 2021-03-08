Pamela A. Hanzel, 74, of Carthage

Pamela was born on January 28, 1947 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Ruth B. (Bender) Genzel. She was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. She married Charles A. Hanzel Jr. on January 13, 1964 at St. James Church in Carthage. Chuck died on August 18, 1996. Pam worked for her father’s business, R&L Delivery for many years, Kraft Cleaning on Fort Drum, was a pharmacy technician at Rite-Aid in Carthage, was a lunch monitor and cashier at the Carthage Central High School, and after moving to Delaware, was a sales associate at Home Depot in Bear, Delaware.