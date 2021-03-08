Pamela A. Hanzel, 74, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pamela A. Hanzel, 74, of 611 State St. Apt. 1, Carthage, died early Monday morning, March 8, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse after being stricken at her residence on Sunday.
Pamela was born on January 28, 1947 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Ruth B. (Bender) Genzel. She was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. She married Charles A. Hanzel Jr. on January 13, 1964 at St. James Church in Carthage. Chuck died on August 18, 1996. Pam worked for her father’s business, R&L Delivery for many years, Kraft Cleaning on Fort Drum, was a pharmacy technician at Rite-Aid in Carthage, was a lunch monitor and cashier at the Carthage Central High School, and after moving to Delaware, was a sales associate at Home Depot in Bear, Delaware.
She is survived by three daughters: Tanya A. Hanzel, Tracey (Ricky) Alexander and Toni Hanzel and her companion, Joe Wormwood, all of Carthage, one son and his wife: Travis and Andrea Hanzel of Raleigh, NC, three grandchildren, Dillon Alexander, Kelsea Burke and Matthew Bondellio Jr. and three great grand babies, Avery Grace, Aubrey Brianna and Raelynn. She is predeceased by her brother, Ronald L. Genzel.
The family will be holding a “Celebration of her Life” at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
