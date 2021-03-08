Schumer: many Americans will see stimulus checks in 2 weeks or so

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many Americans will soon see $1,400 stimulus checks.
Over the weekend, the U.S. Senate passed a nearly $2 trillion COVID relief bill.
The house is expected to give its final approval this week.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the $1,400 checks will first and foremost help people who need help.
“Most people, working people, poor people, middle class people will get checks of $1,400, the economic impact payments. They’ll be here in about two weeks, give or take a few days. So people won’t have to wait months and months and months. They’ll be right here in their pockets,” said Schumer (D. - NY).
Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard or less rigorous way.
He said the bill is stuffed with non-COVID related spending.
