Sunday Sports: Lady Skating Saints look for ECAC title

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - An automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament along with the Women’s ECAC post-season title were up for grabs Sunday afternoon in Hamilton as top seed Colgate faced off against 2nd seed St. Lawrence.
The Lady Saints were looking for their first ECAC post-season title since 2012 with a win.
The Lady Saints get on the board first midway through the first period when Rachel Bjorgan sticks home the rebound, putting St. Lawrence on top 1-0.
Colgate answers under 6 minutes later when Kaitlyn O’Donohoe dents the back of the net, tying the game at 1 after 1 period.
Colgate takes the lead early in the 2nd when Kalty Kaltounkova finds the mark on the power play, giving the Lady Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.
Early in the 3rd period, Colgate adds to its lead when Sammy Smigliani takes the feed and connects on the doorstep. Score: 3-1 Colgate.
The Lady Saints pull to within 1 point when Bjorgan scores her 2nd goal of the game on the breakaway. Final score: 3-2 Colgate.
“We knew what to expect coming into this game. They’re fast, they’re creative and certainly, we’re really happy with our efforts, and in an attempt to make sure we give our kids a ton of credit for the last 2 months of hockey. I think that the way we played was exactly just good enough. We were almost there, knocking on the door,” said St. Lawrence Women’s Assistant Hockey Coach Mare MacDougall Bari.
”The whole game we were just working hard, we never felt like we were down on ourselves. We just wanted to bring all the energy throughout the game and the 2nd goal kind of put us back in the game and just got us fired back up. But yeah, it was a great team effort,” said Bjorgan.
”We’re a really young team. We’ve only been playing for 2 months and we’ve made it this far. I’m so proud of our team. I love my team so much, and next year it’s our plan to come back here and hopefully win the championship,” said St. Lawrence sophomore forward Julia Gosling.
A rare boys’ high school hockey contest was held at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Ice Arena as I.H.C. hosted Ontario Bay.
In the 2nd period the score was 3-0 I.H.C. when Joe Brodeur jumps on the loose puck and dents the back of the net, cutting the Cavaliers lead to 3-1.
About 2 minutes later, I.H.C. gets that one back when Dave Jenner feeds Owen van Brocklin in front for the one timer, 4-1 I.H.C. after 2 periods. I.H.C. goes on to win 4-2.
In men’s college lacrosse from Hantz Field in Potsdam, the Clarkson Golden Knights hosted St. John Fisher in their season opener.
St. John Fisher would jump out to an 8-0 lead and never look back, beating the Golden Knights 18-11.
Conor Bartlett and Billy Bergan led the way for the Golden Knights in the loss with 3 goals each. Sebastian Geiger chipped in with 2 goals and Christian Canino, Jay Considine and Pierce Currie each added a goal for Clarkson.
The Golden Knights are back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Rochester to meet St. John Fisher.
Sunday Sports Scores
Women’s ECAC Hockey Championship
- Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 2
Boys’ HS Hockey
- I.H.C. 4, Ontario Bay 2
- Salmon River 11, Tupper Lake 0
Men’s College Basketball
- U of Rochester 85, Clarkson 55
Women’s College Basketball
- U of Rochester 51, Clarkson 44
Men’s College Lacrosse
- St. John Fisher 18, Clarkson 11
