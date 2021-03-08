Tri-county region reports 2 new COVID deaths, 42 new cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in the region. Meanwhile, another 42 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 2 new COVID deaths Monday, meaning the death toll now stands at 91.
Officials also said 10 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,393 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 365 cases are active and 14 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,937 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
There were 29 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,674 positive cases.
Ten people are hospitalized; 157 people are in mandatory isolation and 372 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,425 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Monday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 3 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,814 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 5 people are hospitalized and 37 are in isolation.
Another 72 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,750 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.