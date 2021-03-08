William Joseph Brown, “Jody”, 72, of St. Regis Falls

ST. REGIS FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - William Joseph Brown, “Jody”, 72, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday March 5, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls where an hour of visitation will be held Wednesday March 10th, from 11:00 am – 12:00. Masks and physical distancing will be practiced.
Jody was born in Malone on April 12, 1948 to the late William Stanley and Loretta (Caskinette) Brown and graduated from St. Regis Falls High School in 1966. Later that year on November 5, Jody married his best friend and soul mate, Sharon “Sherry” Parks at the St. Regis Falls United Methodist Church with Reverend Russell Lee officiating.
Not one to stay idle Jody held various jobs throughout his life. He was a truck driver for Randall Construction, plumber at Paul Smiths College, worked for the St. Regis Falls Highway Department, and drove bus for Franklin County Public Transportation. Jody was also a dedicated 40-year member of the St. Regis Falls Fire Department.
An avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, Jody was passionate about hunting, fishing, and especially tying fly’s; he would spend hours doing so and has the collection of thousands to prove it. He had a hand for skill as he also was a talented woodworker, filling his Adirondack room with intricate crafts. In his leisure time Jody enjoyed watching UFC Fighting.
He will be greatly missed by his family who survives him; wife of 54 years, Sherry; son, Tom Brown of St. Regis Falls; daughter, Linda and her husband Michael Gonia of St. Regis Falls; son, William “Bugger” Brown and his wife Jennifer of Hogansburg; his grandchildren; Tom “TC” (Corisa) Brown, Steven (Kiersten) Brown, Michael Gonia, Corey LaBounty and his fiance Courtney, Jodilyn Gonia, Hunter Brown, and Tyson Brown; great-grandchildren, LilyAnn, Cooper John, Brantley, Remington, and Baby Braxton on the way; sisters, Sharon Brown, Sydna (Lawrence) Cheney, Sally Gokey, and Sondra Brown; a brother, Scott Brown; and sister-in-law, Dolores (Robert) Clark.
Survivors also include his chosen children; Chris and Jamie Mulverhill and their family of St. Regis Falls and Shelley Bombard and her family of Ellenburg. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his father and mother -in-law, John and Ruby Parks.
Due to allergies of the family, floral offerings are declined. For those wishing to express and act of kindness please consider memorial contributions to the St. Regis Falls Fire Department in Jody’s honor.
