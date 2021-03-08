Your Turn: feedback on Cuomo, head shop & SLU graduation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several New York politicians, Democrats and Republicans alike, are calling for Cuomo’s resignation after more women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior over the weekend:
It is clear he is not fit to lead! If he won’t resign, he must be impeached and removed!
Joshua Cronk
Anyone in government who calls for his resignation before an investigation has been completed should resign.
Mary Patches
Some people have concerns about a new head shop and its proximity to the Watertown Urban Mission, where substance abuse recovery programs are offered. They want zoning changes so something like this can’t happen again:
You cannot remove all temptation. If it is such a big deal, the mission should consider moving to a more suitable spot.
Robert Cameron
If seeing a head shop is going to cause someone to relapse, then maybe they need more help than the mission can provide.
David Ruddy
At St. Lawrence University, there won’t be any “walking the stage” at this year’s graduation ceremony:
They know the grads will be partying and creating super spreaders before the ceremony for their parents and grandparents to become at risk.
Sue Lail
If they can do contact sports again, why can’t they do a graduation. Time to end this bologna!
Kay Beth
