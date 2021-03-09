Academic All-Star: Allyson Wargo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Allyson Wargo, a senior at General Brown Central School.
Allyson is first in her class and has been involved in numerous extra-curricular activities including softball, math league and National Honor Society.
She plans to attend Assumption University to major in psychology and double minor in criminology and Spanish.
Allyson wants to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Watch her full interview with Diane Rutherford above.
