Arts All-Star: Abbigail Bloom

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - When she’s on stage, Abbigail Bloom becomes someone else.
“I find it so interesting to be able to, like, become a completely different person on stage,” she said.
The Carthage singer and performer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
As far as college, she’s leaning toward Berklee College of Music in Boston or St. Lawrence University. She says she’d like to major in music therapy, vocal performance, or music business.
Watch the video to hear her sing and to learn more about her.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.