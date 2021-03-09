WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Little Theatre of Watertown, Inc. announces auditions for Deborah Brevoort’s drama The Women of Lockerbie. Loosely inspired by a true story, the play takes the form of a Greek tragedy, styled as a poetic drama about the triumph of love over hate.
Roles are available for five (5) women and two (2) men. Virtual auditions are due by noon on March 13, 2021. Actors must complete the audition form and perform and record a 1–2-minute dramatic monologue for their audition.
Audition forms and more details are located at littletheatreofwatertown.com
Set in Lockerbie, Scotland, a mother from New Jersey roams the hills of Lockerbie Scotland, looking for her son’s remains that were lost in the crash of Pan Am 103. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the U.S. government to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane’s wreckage.
Roles
Madeline Livingston (Lead): Female, 48-54. A suburban New Jersey housewife, obsessed with thoughts of her deceased young son, roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, searching for something of him, she and her husband, Bill, portray a grief-stricken couple who are struggling for a sense of resolution and closure that will allow them to move forward and rebuild their shattered relationship. Their strengths lie in the final moments of the play, where the characters’ vulnerability and tenderness surface.
Bill Livingston (Supporting): Male, 48-55 Madeline’s American husband, Adam’s father. Seven years after the tragedy, he has come to Scotland with his wife to attend a solemn vigil in Lockerbie.
Olive Allison (Lead): Female, 50-64 a no-nonsense woman of Lockerbie, Scotland, who has her own ax to grind. She is the leader of the ‘Laundry Project.’
George Jones (Supporting): Male, 35-60 a U.S. Government representative who’s in charge of the warehouse that stores the remains of Pan Am 103 crash. He has been sent to Lockerbie to shut down the memorial service and to burn over 11,000 articles of clothing and personal items that survived the tragedy.
Hattie (Supporting): Female, 30-45 a cleaning woman from Lockerbie, and the subversive employee of George Jones. She serves as delightful comic relief in the play. Must have a convincing Scottish accent for this role and a good sense of comic timing.
Woman 1 & 2 (Supporting): Female, 30-42 women from Lockerbie, Scotland, part of the important support system that is at the very the heart of ‘The Laundry Project’. Although they don’t have names, the roles are considerable.
