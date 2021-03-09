Madeline Livingston (Lead): Female, 48-54. A suburban New Jersey housewife, obsessed with thoughts of her deceased young son, roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, searching for something of him, she and her husband, Bill, portray a grief-stricken couple who are struggling for a sense of resolution and closure that will allow them to move forward and rebuild their shattered relationship. Their strengths lie in the final moments of the play, where the characters’ vulnerability and tenderness surface.