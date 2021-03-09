Crane Concerts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Performance season is going strong at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, with multiple opportunities for the public to enjoy free livestreamed events highlighting the talents of faculty and students in the coming days and weeks. The events are a community benefit of being home to one of the premier schools of music in the nation-and thanks to livestreaming, anyone anywhere can watch and enjoy.
Upcoming Crane events, featuring free livestreaming at the performance times, include:
Faculty recital, Dr. Brianne Borden (trumpet), Wednesday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.
Crane Jazz Ensemble, Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
Contemporary Music Ensemble, Sunday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.
Faculty recital, Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin), Monday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
Faculty recital, Marie-Élaine Gagnon (cello) and Ling Lo (piano), Wednesday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.
Student Composer Forum, Monday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.
Winner’s Concert, Crane Chamber Music Competition, Tuesday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.
Event programs are listed online as they become available. To view a complete list of Crane events and other upcoming streaming performances and programs, visit www.potsdam.edu/academics/Crane/streaming.
About The Crane School of Music: Founded in 1886, SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music has a long legacy of excellence in music education and performance. Life at Crane includes an incredible array of more than 300 recitals, lectures and concerts presented by faculty, students and guests each year. The Crane School of Music is the State University of New York’s only All-Steinway institution. For more information, please visit //www.potsdam.edu/crane.
Attachments
- Crane Assistant Professor of violin Liesl Schoenberger Doty will perform a faculty recital on Monday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m.: http://app.readmedia.com/news/attachment/147816/_LieslSchoenbergerDoty.jpg
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.