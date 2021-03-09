Fire department selling merchandise to raise money for Peyton Morse

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Albany area fire department is selling t-shirts and other merchandise, with the money going to Peyton Morse and his family.
Morse, a Watertown firefighter, suffered a medical emergency last week during a training exercise. As of Tuesday, he was in critical, but stable condition.
Morse went to college at nearby Sienna and became an associate member with the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department, joining them in 2019.
The department has already sold more than 650 shirts since Friday, with orders coming in from Texas, California, and across New York.
Members of the station say their connection to Peyton is strong and they intend to be by his side - literally.
“We haven’t left his side since he’s been in the hospital,” said Chief Patrick O’Connor.
“We’ve had a firefighter, a chief, somebody at the hospital since he’s been there,” said Michael Russell, firefighter.
