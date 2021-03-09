Firefighters respond to early morning fire at motel

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire officials will investigate the cause of a mattress fire in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning.
The call came in just after 4:30 a.m. for a possible structure fire at the Hotis Motel on State Route 37.
Fire crews arrived to find a bed smoldering in room 12.
Officials say the resident of that room did their best to extinguish the fire and remove debris.
As a result, fire crews just had to put out some hot spots and clean up some debris.
“We ended up just having to clear out the debris inside the room to look for hot spots,” Joe Wargo from the North Pole Fire Department said, “but that’s pretty much it.”
No one was injured and there was minor smoke damage to the room.
