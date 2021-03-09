George Intschert, 72, of Watertown

In 1980, his role in I.B.E.W Local 910 started to grow. He became a Trustee where he was responsible for all employee benefit plans, investment guidelines, interviewing all service providers, and coordinating changes with employee benefits. He was appointed the Fund Administrator for Employee Benefit Plans, and he also became a training director and committee member where he directed and monitored curriculum of instructors for both apprentice and journeyman training. He oversaw the Membership recruitment, interviews and selection process to assure no bias or discrimination, and formatted courses for compatibility with college level programs and attainment of credit hours in advance degree programs. In 1984 George was elected Business Manager/Financial Secretary for Local 910, a position he held until his retirement in February 1984. As Business Agent, George had autonomous accountability and fiduciary responsibility for a business with assets of over 30 million dollars that eventually covereda six county geographical area.His responsibilities included negotiating and administering all collective bargaining contracts, acting asliaison between contractors and union personnel for employment referrals, and developing and assessingoperational and fiscal statutes of the local union to enable sound management decisions. George cared deeply for his union members and their families, negotiating new prescription, dental and optical plans for Health and Welfare participants, and established self-insurance and annuity funds for the membership. George collaborated with employers to ensure a quality product within established time constraints and mentored assistants to develop their management and leadership skills. As President of the St. Lawrence Valley Building and Construction Trades Council, and Delegate to the National and New York State Building and Construction Trades Conventions, George negotiated several Project Labor Agreements that benefitted all North Country Union Tradesmen.