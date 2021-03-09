Highlights & scores: General Brown vs. Watertown & Carthage vs. IHC

By Mel Busler | March 9, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 7:54 AM

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school basketball was among the games people were playing Monday. We have highlights from a couple of contests.

General Brown hosted Watertown in the Lions’ Den.

- Ashley Ward was ahead of the pack for the first 2 points of the game.

- Karson Fields with the steal. She goes coast to coast for the bucket.

- Another steal: Kori Nichols with the basket, plus she is fouled.

- Lilly Dupee with the 3- ball: all net.

- Kori Nichols with another steal and another 2 points for the Lions.

- The pass down low to Ainsley Fuller for the basket.

- The Karson Fields layup expands the Lions’ lead to 20-0.

- Watertown gets on the board. Kimberlie DiLeonardo nails the outside shot.

- Ainsley Fuller for 3.

Final score: General Brown 70, Watertown 14.

Carthage vs. Immaculate Heart

Carthage visited Immaculate Heart in another girls’ high school basketball contest.

- Samantha Malbouf for the bucket for IHC.

- Gracie Highers with the rebound and the basket for Carthage.

- Tori Ladeaux with the move in the paint for 2.

- Kiana Ward was ahead of the pack for 2 of her 9 points.

- Julie Netto connects from beyond the arc.

- Brooklyn Perrigo nails the3-ball for Carthage.

Carthage goes on to beat Immaculate Heart 38 to 21.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 70, Watertown 14

Carthage 38, Immaculate Heart 21

South Jefferson 69, Indian River 42

Thousand Islands 76, Sackets Harbor 11

Malone 72, Brushton-Moira 26

St. Regis Falls 56, Tupper Lake 19

Boys’ high school basketball

Beaver River 84, Copenhagen 65

Lowville 100, Harrisville 46

Edwards-Knox 55, Morristown 52

Heuvelton 64, Madrid-Waddington 45

Lisbon 56, Colton-Pierrepont 31

Massena 60, Norwood-Nofolk 44

Canton 39, Hermon-DeKalb 31

OFA 71, Gouverneur 64

Boys’ high school hockey

Norwood-Norfolk 10, Potsdam 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 5, Salmon River 3

