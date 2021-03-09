Highlights & scores: General Brown vs. Watertown & Carthage vs. IHC

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school basketball was among the games people were playing Monday. We have highlights from a couple of contests.
General Brown hosted Watertown in the Lions’ Den.
- Ashley Ward was ahead of the pack for the first 2 points of the game.
- Karson Fields with the steal. She goes coast to coast for the bucket.
- Another steal: Kori Nichols with the basket, plus she is fouled.
- Lilly Dupee with the 3- ball: all net.
- Kori Nichols with another steal and another 2 points for the Lions.
- The pass down low to Ainsley Fuller for the basket.
- The Karson Fields layup expands the Lions’ lead to 20-0.
- Watertown gets on the board. Kimberlie DiLeonardo nails the outside shot.
- Ainsley Fuller for 3.
Final score: General Brown 70, Watertown 14.
Carthage vs. Immaculate Heart
Carthage visited Immaculate Heart in another girls’ high school basketball contest.
- Samantha Malbouf for the bucket for IHC.
- Gracie Highers with the rebound and the basket for Carthage.
- Tori Ladeaux with the move in the paint for 2.
- Kiana Ward was ahead of the pack for 2 of her 9 points.
- Julie Netto connects from beyond the arc.
- Brooklyn Perrigo nails the3-ball for Carthage.
Carthage goes on to beat Immaculate Heart 38 to 21.
Monday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
General Brown 70, Watertown 14
Carthage 38, Immaculate Heart 21
South Jefferson 69, Indian River 42
Thousand Islands 76, Sackets Harbor 11
Malone 72, Brushton-Moira 26
St. Regis Falls 56, Tupper Lake 19
Boys’ high school basketball
Beaver River 84, Copenhagen 65
Lowville 100, Harrisville 46
Edwards-Knox 55, Morristown 52
Heuvelton 64, Madrid-Waddington 45
Lisbon 56, Colton-Pierrepont 31
Massena 60, Norwood-Nofolk 44
Canton 39, Hermon-DeKalb 31
OFA 71, Gouverneur 64
Boys’ high school hockey
Norwood-Norfolk 10, Potsdam 1
Girls’ high school hockey
Massena 5, Salmon River 3
