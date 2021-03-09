Lynn Robert Schack Jr., 48, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lynn Robert Schack Jr., 48 of 433 Sherman St., died Sunday March 7, 2021 in the town of Denmark from injuries sustained from a snowmobile accident.
Born on June 10, 1972 in Carthage, New York the son of Lynn Schack & the late Dorothy Jean Waligory Schack. He attended school in Carthage. A marriage to Jennifer Schack ended in 2020.
He was a mobile technician for Altec, Inc since 2015, he previously worked for the New York Airbrake in Watertown.
Lynn enjoyed any activity that included spending time outdoors some of his favorite hobbies were hunting, Ice- fishing, and especially spending time with his three daughters, Catherine Roberts, Hayle Schack, Caitlyn Schack.
He is survived by his father, Lynn his beloved daughters and several siblings; Mark & Polly Schack, Lowville; Dawn & Stephen Peck, Carthage; and Alan Schack, Norwich.
Also surviving are several special nieces and nephews, Elisha, Kristina, Jonathan, Jensen, Troy, Noah, Joshua, Slater, Loryn; and one grandson, Dalton Roberts.
“True Story!”
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State St., Carthage. A private burial will be held by the family at a later date.
Condolences may also be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
His family has requested that memorial donations be made Ducks Unlimited Long Falls Chapter, Carthage, NY.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.