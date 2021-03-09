A much warmer start to the day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures started all over the place Tuesday morning – but at least they were all in double digits above zero.
It will be mostly sunny and those temperatures will climb to around 40.
It will be mostly sunny again on Wednesday, but much warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
We could reach 60 on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy and there’s a chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Mostly sunny skies return for Friday through Monday -- and it gets cooler.
It will be in the mid-40s Friday, the low 30s Saturday and Sunday, and around 40 on Monday.
