28 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in the tri-county region. Meanwhile, another 28 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 14 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,407 confirmed positive cases.
The death toll remains at 91.
Officials said 274 cases are active and 15 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 6,042 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
There were 10 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,684 positive cases.
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
Seven people are hospitalized; 164 people are in mandatory isolation and 378 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,431 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 4 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,818 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 5 people are hospitalized and 36 are in isolation.
Another 80 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,755 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
