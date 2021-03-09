Officers at Gouverneur prison make 10 drug seizures in 2 weeks, union says

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officers at Gouverneur Correctional Facility seized drugs allegedly mailed to inmates 10 times in a two-week period last month.
NYSCOBA, the union that represents correctional officers, says the seizures happened from February 12 to March 1.
In four of the seizures, an unknown drug was found saturated on sheets of paper. In the past, the union says, sheets of paper have been found saturated with synthetic marijuana.
The rest of last month’s seizures were of Suboxone strips that were discovered in packages. In one case, 100 strips of Suboxone were found in box of instant rice. In another, officers recovered Suboxone strips wrapped in cellophane and hidden in the cuffs of sweatpants.
The union says that despite union members’ best efforts, drugs are still finding their way into state prisons.
