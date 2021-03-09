Officials: money could soon run out for Massena’s Seaway International Bridge

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Money for operating the Seaway International Bridge in Massena could run out soon, according to seaway officials.
The span has been operating on Canadian money since summer. That ends this month.
The bridge was in line for $1.5 million under the Biden Administration’s huge stimulus bill. But the bridge money was stripped out due to Republicans mocking it as “Schumer’s Bridge.”
“People here in this community, especially Massena, count on that bridge and I thought that was shortsighted of some elected officials to make light of that bridge,” said Steven O’Shaughnessy, Massena town supervisor.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has taken some of the heat for that. She says the best way to fund the bridge is to safely open the border.
