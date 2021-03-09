Owl’s injury leads to creation of new animal wellness fund at Watertown zoo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An owl’s injury sparks the creation of a new animal wellness fund for Zoo New York.
Beaker, the great grey owl, was hit by a truck in Alaska and was later brought to the Watertown zoo to get medical care.
Zoo Executive Director Larry Sorel said his team had to make the tough decision to spend thousands of dollars to remove Beaker’s eye, or euthanize him.
The community quickly helped fund the procedure this summer and now Beaker is doing well.
The Northern New York Community Foundation has now partnered with the zoo to create a fund to support animal medical costs so the zoo doesn’t have to pick between spending money and saving an animals life.
“It gives us the opportunity to hire a staff veterinarian so that we have staff 24 hours, 7 days a week available to us. It allows us to outfit our clinic with additional tools needed to provide the care,” he said.
For every dollar donated to the fund, the community foundation will match up to $25,000.
Donations can be made directly to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or at www.nnycf.org.
