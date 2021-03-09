Vaccination age cutoff lowered to 60

GEDDES, N.Y. (WWNY) - The pool of people who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine is getting wider.
Speaking at a mass vaccination site at the New York State Fairgrounds, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that starting Wednesday, anyone 60 years old and older can make an appointment to be vaccinated.
Appointments will be available starting at 8 a.m.
The previous age cutoff was 65 and up.
“We’re going to drop the 65-year-old-plus to 60-year-old plus and that’s going to start tomorrow,” he said. “The supply is increasing. If the supply is increasing, we can then increase our distribution levels.”
Also, he said, starting next Wednesday, March 17, anyone who is eligible can be vaccinated at any site – except pharmacies – that has doses available. Pharmacies can only vaccinate teachers and people 60 and older.
“Any site can vaccinate anyone who is eligible, with one exception,” he said, referring to pharmacies.
Right now, certain doses are allocated for 65 and up, others for people with underlying health conditions, and others for essential workers – and some sites can only administer to certain populations.
Some public-facing workers will be eligible for vaccinations, also starting next Wednesday.
The governor describes them as public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services, and essential in-person public-facing building service workers.
It includes workers such as public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers, county clerks, building service workers, and election workers.
Cuomo noted that while vaccine supplies are increasing, there are still not enough doses for everybody.
“You are going to see this ebb and flow in the supply from the federal government,” he said. “That’s a fact. We’re going to have to deal with it. It’s going to be still an annoying few months, but we’re getting there.”
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says this is what the county has been asking for.
“Good news. The state is responsive. The state listens to us. They’re responsive. Everything is running as good as can be expected,” he said.
Jefferson county has been ahead of the curve by opening up its vaccine clinics to all who were eligible.
“Everything is just moving in the right direction. You know, we always thought of positive having a negative connotation with COVID, but these are all positive moves right now,” said Gray.
