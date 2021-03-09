Sixth woman accuses Cuomo, another call for resignation as scandal grows

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A sixth woman has come forward to accuse Governor Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.
And a senior Democrat in the state Assembly called Tuesday night for Cuomo to resign.
The Albany Times-Union reported Tuesday afternoon that the woman, who was not named by the newspaper, alleged “the governor inappropriately touched her late last year during an encounter at the governor’s mansion, where she had been summoned to do work.”
Cuomo is under investigation by the state Attorney General for alleged sexual harassment after a series of women claimed he either said or did inappropriate things.
Cuomo told reporters Tuesday afternoon he was not aware of the latest accusations. He repeated the denial he has used frequently in recent days that he “never inappropriately touched anyone.”
In the latest incident, the woman is described as being an employee of the executive chamber.
Beth Garvey, acting counsel to the governor, told the Times-Union “All allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”
Attorney General Letitia James named two lawyers Monday to lead the investigation into the sexual harassment claims.
Richard Gottfried, chair of the Assembly Health Committee, said in a statement Tuesday night “Multiple and growing credible allegations of sexual harassment and recent reports detailing the cover-up of the true COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes are extremely disturbing and make it clear that Governor Cuomo is no longer the right governor for New York.
‘It is clear that it is best for New York for Governor Cuomo to resign,’ Gottfried said.
Gottfried is the second high-ranking Democrat in the state legislature to defect in a matter of days. Over the weekend, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who leads the Democratic majority in the state Senate, said it was time for Cuomo to go.
Cuomo has said he will not resign and is urging New Yorkers to wait for the outcome of the Attorney General’s investigation.
