Restaurant welcomes 75 percent seating capacity, but there’s a catch

TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Starting next Friday, the state has given upstate restaurants the green light to open at 75 percent capacity. It’s a welcome upgrade for the workers at Spook Hill Bar & Grill in the town of Adams.
“It’s been a long journey for small businesses trying to maintain throughout this crisis, so we’re looking forward to a sense of normalcy,” said Steven Brown, Spook Hill kitchen manager.
But Spook Hill, like most local restaurants, doesn’t have a huge dining room so this increase in capacity actually won’t change too much right now because 6-foot spacing is still in place.
“We can’t seat more than what we already have open because our seats are already spaced 6-feet apart, our booths can’t move, so we can’t open those booths unfortunately,” said Megan Metheney, Spook Hill manager.
But, the update in guidance is still exciting to restaurant workers.
“We’re just looking to keep moving forward. Any kind of progression is better than nothing,” said Metheney.
Managers say this increase in capacity will really start making a difference for businesses once the weather warms and people can be seated outside again.
But for now, the change is serving as a beacon of hope that things will get back to normal one day soon.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.