Robert G. Nagle, 58, of Massena and formerly of Gouverneur

Robert was born September 20, 1962 in Gouverneur, NY, the son of the late Anthony and Donna (Rice) Nagle. He attended school and graduated from Knox Memorial Central School. Robert later joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany in the Artillery Division. He was honorably discharged after four years. Robert worked at Gouverneur Correctional Facility for 25 years, retiring in 2014. He Enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers play over the years. Robert also liked to hunt and fish in Edwards and Macomb and especially loved the time he spent with his family and grandchildren.