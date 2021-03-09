Robert G. Nagle, 58, of Massena and formerly of Gouverneur

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) -Robert G. Nagle, 58, of Bucktown Road, Massena, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born September 20, 1962 in Gouverneur, NY, the son of the late Anthony and Donna (Rice) Nagle. He attended school and graduated from Knox Memorial Central School. Robert later joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany in the Artillery Division. He was honorably discharged after four years. Robert worked at Gouverneur Correctional Facility for 25 years, retiring in 2014. He Enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers play over the years. Robert also liked to hunt and fish in Edwards and Macomb and especially loved the time he spent with his family and grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife Diana; four children, Dylan Nagle and companion Cortney Chartier of Gouverneur, Jenna and husband Joshua Tarkowski of Gouverneur, Shannon Wilson and fiancé Nathan Wells of Massena, Kristy Wilson and fiancé Jason Mansour of Binghamton; six grandchildren, Addison and Suttyn Tarkowski, Aden and Harrison Wilson, Jordan Wilson and Alexis Rafter; four brothers, Mark Rice, Scott Soper, Richard Nagle and Charles Rice; four sisters, Stacia Kroniser, Michelle Hatch, Catherine Webb and Dawn Randall as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sons, Robert and Richard Nagle; a step farther, Stewart Soper and two brothers, Sherwood and Sherman Soper.
Per Robert’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
