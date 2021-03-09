SPCA: big, friendly Delta & a pet photoshoot

By 7 News Staff | March 9, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 8:46 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At 67 pounds, Delta is a big dog.

She’s the featured pet Jefferson County SPCA executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez introduced us to this week.

Despite her size, the Presa Canario mix would make a good family dog. She gets along well with kids, cats, and other dogs.

The SPCA is also participating in the #GiveNNY 315 Day fundraiser with a St. Patrick’s Day Pet Photoshoot.

It’s at the main shelter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. Pet will be given some sort of St. Patrick’s Day attire to wear for the shoot.

It’s $10 for one pet and $20 for a family photo. All proceeds from 315 Day fundraiser will be divided among 61 nonprofits.

To find out more, visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the shelter’s Facebook page.

You can also call 315-782-3260 or email info@jeffersoncountyspca.org.

