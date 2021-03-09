State labor department investigates Watertown firefighter’s medical emergency

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state Department of Labor will investigate a firefighting training issue.
The state’s Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, or PESH, is now looking into what happened at the New York State Academy of Fire Science.
It’s similar to a probe by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, but this avenue is specifically for employees in the public sector.
Meanwhile, training resumes at the training facility. It’s where Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse had a medical emergency last Wednesday while training with a breathing apparatus.
The 21 year old Morse became unresponsive. He got medical attention from people at the scene, and because there were issues immediately getting an ambulance to the scene, Morse was taken to the hospital in a state-owned van, and then flown to a Pennsylvania hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
The state instructors involved have been administratively removed while the investigation happens.
