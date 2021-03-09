Sue Odett, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sue Odett, 70, of Morrison St., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Sue was born on April 26, 1950 in Watertown, daughter of the late James and Madeline (Madrid) Berry. She attended Watertown High School and was employed as a social worker with the Jefferson County Department of Social Services until her retirement in 2015.
On February 1, 1969 she married Michael Odett in Watertown.
Sue was a homebody who appreciated the simplicity of being at home with her pets and her family.
Survivors include three children, Sgt. Sherry Odett of Mexico; Keri (Jeffrey) Locklear of Evans Mills, NY; and Michael (Trina) Odett Jr. of Watertown, NY; two brothers, John (Carole) Berry of Clearwater, FL and David Berry of Black River, NY; a sister, Sherry Wearne of Getzville, NY; a niece and nephew, Shelby (Patrick) Prizio and Michael Wearne; and as well as 9 grandchildren 5 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Odett who died on May 11, 2020; a daughter, Shana Williams who recently passed on February 26, 2021; a brother, Terry Berry as well as two brothers who passed in infancy.
No public services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
The family requests that cards be sent in care of her son, Michael Odett at 226 Moulton St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to her daughter, Keri Locklear at 8714 Cemetery Rd., Evans Mills, NY 13637.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.