Troopers ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident.
Troopers say it happened around 10 p.m. on February 27. They say the unknown male suspect stole more than $1,000 of various merchandise from the Potsdam Wal-Mart.
The suspect, pictured above, is described as white with brown hair and beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker on the brim, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and tan boots.
He was seen leaving the area in a red SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Sarah Goodrow at 518-873-2776.
