Troopers ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect
Police lights (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | March 9, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 12:31 PM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident.

Troopers say it happened around 10 p.m. on February 27. They say the unknown male suspect stole more than $1,000 of various merchandise from the Potsdam Wal-Mart.

The suspect, pictured above, is described as white with brown hair and beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker on the brim, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and tan boots.

He was seen leaving the area in a red SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Sarah Goodrow at 518-873-2776.

