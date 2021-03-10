BOCES to host virtual info sessions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can have your questions about BOCES answered without leaving home.
Communications/information coordinator Nathan Lehman says Jefferson-Lewis BOCES is offering virtual information sessions for Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown and the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The info session for the Bohlen center is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.
The Sackett info session is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.
Both sessions will be streamed live at boces.tv/ctelive. If you can’t make it live, recordings of both sessions will be posted later at boces.tv.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.