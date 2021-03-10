Broadway’s Best Shows - Spotlight on Plays

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Broadway’s Best Shows is proud to present Spotlight on Plays, a starry series of livestream readings of Broadway’s best plays to benefit The Actors Fund.
With Debbie Allen, Ellen Burstyn, Bobby Cannavale, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Kline, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, Alia Shawkat, Heather Alicia Simms, Alicia Stith and many more.
Seven plays, buy your tickets by March 21st and get seven shows for only $49
for more information go to Spotlight on Plays
