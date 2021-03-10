Broadway’s Best Shows - Spotlight on Plays

Oscar, Emmy and Tony Winners as Cast Members

See Oscar, Tony and Emmy winners (Source: Broadway's Best Shows)
By Craig Thornton | March 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 1:10 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Broadway’s Best Shows is proud to present Spotlight on Plays, a starry series of livestream readings of Broadway’s best plays to benefit The Actors Fund.

With Debbie Allen, Ellen Burstyn, Bobby Cannavale, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Kline, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, Alia Shawkat, Heather Alicia Simms, Alicia Stith and many more.

Seven plays, buy your tickets by March 21st and get seven shows for only $49

for more information go to Spotlight on Plays

Watch the trailer here

