Copenhagen keeps career day alive for students

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even with COVID, there has to be a career day.
High school students at Copenhagen Central didn’t miss out on that experience.
The school brought in more than a dozen local professionals, either through Zoom or in person, to help students figure out what interests them.
Careers represented included law enforcement, environmental care, cosmetology, construction, and the military.
7 News reporter and Copenhagen alumna Emily Griffin presented information about a career in journalism.
Educators say it was important that they still found a way to make career day happen this year.
“It’s important to still offer career day so students can explore careers that match their interests and abilities, and by talking with people who are currently working in that field, it really brings a great deal of knowledge to the students,” said Brigitte Gillette, guidance counselor.
Copenhagen’s career day is a long-standing tradition.
