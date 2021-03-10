Copenhagen soccer standout goes pro

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Claire Stackel was an outstanding high school and college soccer player. She’s now looking to make her mark at the professional level.
Stackel was an annual winner of the 7 News Athlete of the Week award at Copenhagen, leading the Lady Golden Knights soccer team.
She ended up playing college soccer at Albany. After finishing her college career, she still had the itch to play.
Little did she know she’d end up playing professionally in Hungary.
Watch the video as she talks about her experiences going pro and her plans for the future.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.