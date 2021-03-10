POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Deborah C. Peryer, 68, of Potsdam, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Deborah was born on January 3, 1953 in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of the late Floyd and Audrey (Bruce) Covey. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton School in 1971. She later married John Peryer. Debbie worked in Food Service at Potsdam State for over 15 years. She later worked at Silver Café in Parishville as a cook for a short time. Deborah enjoyed doing word search and playing cards.
Debbie is survived by her son, Jonathan Peryer of Rochester, MN; a sister, Nancy York of North Bangor, NY; three brothers, Floyd Jr. and wife Joanne Covey of Cold Brook, NY, Dean and wife Kimberley Covey of Sabastian, FL and Malcolm Covey of Upper Jay, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Ann Welch.
Memorial contributions in Deborah’s memory may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
