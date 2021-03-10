Deborah C. Peryer, 68, of Potsdam

Deborah was born on January 3, 1953 in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of the late Floyd and Audrey (Bruce) Covey. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton School in 1971. She later married John Peryer. Debbie worked in Food Service at Potsdam State for over 15 years. She later worked at Silver Café in Parishville as a cook for a short time. Deborah enjoyed doing word search and playing cards.