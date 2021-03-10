WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heather M. Weinkertz, 43, passed away March 5th, 2021. Heather attended General Brown High School, and later on began her own family, with 3 beautiful children whom were her whole world. She was a loving mother and a loyal friend and partner. She was approaching her 10-year anniversary with her fiancé, Tony Phillips, 36. They will remain forever connected as time goes on. She was a kind but honest friend whom always gave the best advice. She was the glue to all of our sanities. Heather had a passion for music and drawing. She was witty and intelligent with the best sense of humor. She was the strongest woman we’ve ever known, overcoming every obstacle thrown her way. Heather loved her family more than anything, and we will all miss her dearly. Heather is pre-deceased by her father, Edward McDonald, and her grandparents Janet and Richard Switzer, and Evangeline and Vernon McDonald. She is survived by her three children, Jason Weinkertz 25, Ryleigh Phillips 9, Paige Weinkertz 21 and partner Brent VanLuven and her first grandson Jayce VanLuven, her fiancé, Tony Phillips, as well as her mother Debra Kingsley and step-father Bernie Kingsley, her brother Mark McDonald, as well as nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be kept private, please contact the family for arrangement information. Any flowers or donations can be addressed to Reed and Benoit Funeral Home.