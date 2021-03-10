Highlights & scores: boys’ high school hoops

By Mel Busler | March 10, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 7:32 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown and Immaculate Heart both hosted boys’ high school basketball games Tuesday.

We begin at Case Middle School, where Watertown entertained General Brown.

- Kevin Harp nails the 3-ball for the Cyclones.

- Nate Heller takes it down the lane for the Lions.

- Mikey Lopez is ahead of the pack for the bucket.

- The inbounds play to Joel Davis for 2 of his 14 points.

- it’s Davis again, this time with the reverse layup.

- Jared Peckham stops and pops for 2.

- Pat Duah finds room down low for 2.

- Tucker Rosebrook on the finish for General Brown.

- Joe Girardi sports up from beyond the arc -- all net.

- It’s Girardi again, same location.

- Nate Heller takes it to the rack for 2.

- Joey McNulty slices inside for 2.

Final score: Watertown 48, General Brown 42.

Carthage vs. Immaculate Heart

Carthage visited Immaculate Heart.

- Caleb Ashlaw was inside for 2.

- Austin Pertl takes it to the hoop for the bucket.

- Bobby O’Connor with the layup for IHC.

- Ashton Norton with the jumper for the Comets.

Carthage goes on to beat IHC 59-46...

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 48, General Brown 42

Carthage 59, Immaculate Heart 44

Thousand Islands 59, Sackets Harbor 52

Indian River 45, South Jefferson 42

Tupper Lake 48, St. Regis Falls 39

St. Lawrence Central 61, Salmon River 52

Girls’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 69, Beaver River 4

Lowville 52, Harrisville 24

Edwards-Knox 77, Morristown 7

Massena 53, Norwood-Norfolk 43

Heuvelton 39, Madrid-Waddington 35

St. Lawrence Central 45, Salmon River 11

Colton-Pierrepont 41, Lisbon 17

Canton 76, Hermon DeKalb 21

Gouverneur 43, OFA 42

Men’s college basketball

Clarkson 77, St. Lawrence 63

Women’s college basketball

Clarkson 59, St. Lawrence 48

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, General Brown 0

Boys’ high school hockey

Massena 2, Malone 0

Girls’ high school hockey

Plattsburgh 2, Malone 2

