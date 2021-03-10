Highlights & scores: boys’ high school hoops

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown and Immaculate Heart both hosted boys’ high school basketball games Tuesday.
We begin at Case Middle School, where Watertown entertained General Brown.
- Kevin Harp nails the 3-ball for the Cyclones.
- Nate Heller takes it down the lane for the Lions.
- Mikey Lopez is ahead of the pack for the bucket.
- The inbounds play to Joel Davis for 2 of his 14 points.
- it’s Davis again, this time with the reverse layup.
- Jared Peckham stops and pops for 2.
- Pat Duah finds room down low for 2.
- Tucker Rosebrook on the finish for General Brown.
- Joe Girardi sports up from beyond the arc -- all net.
- It’s Girardi again, same location.
- Nate Heller takes it to the rack for 2.
- Joey McNulty slices inside for 2.
Final score: Watertown 48, General Brown 42.
Carthage vs. Immaculate Heart
Carthage visited Immaculate Heart.
- Caleb Ashlaw was inside for 2.
- Austin Pertl takes it to the hoop for the bucket.
- Bobby O’Connor with the layup for IHC.
- Ashton Norton with the jumper for the Comets.
Carthage goes on to beat IHC 59-46...
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Watertown 48, General Brown 42
Carthage 59, Immaculate Heart 44
Thousand Islands 59, Sackets Harbor 52
Indian River 45, South Jefferson 42
Tupper Lake 48, St. Regis Falls 39
St. Lawrence Central 61, Salmon River 52
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 69, Beaver River 4
Lowville 52, Harrisville 24
Edwards-Knox 77, Morristown 7
Massena 53, Norwood-Norfolk 43
Heuvelton 39, Madrid-Waddington 35
St. Lawrence Central 45, Salmon River 11
Colton-Pierrepont 41, Lisbon 17
Canton 76, Hermon DeKalb 21
Gouverneur 43, OFA 42
Men’s college basketball
Clarkson 77, St. Lawrence 63
Women’s college basketball
Clarkson 59, St. Lawrence 48
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, General Brown 0
Boys’ high school hockey
Massena 2, Malone 0
Girls’ high school hockey
Plattsburgh 2, Malone 2
