HELENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Laurie White 46 of Helena New York Passed away March 9, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Phillips Memorial Home, Massena is entrusted to handling the arrangements for the White family.
Laurie was born February 2, 1975 in Gouverneur NY to Jack and Linda (Smith) Hutton. She was educated in the Gouverneur School districts and was employed by BJ’s in Massena as a product demonstrator for food. On August 15, 1998 she would marry Kevin White and together shared twenty plus years of marriage until her passing. Laurie enjoyed talking to her friends, spending time with her son and her grandchildren, and listing to old gospel hymns.
Laurie is survived by her Husband Kevin, a son Brian and a daughter Leanne White, two grandchildren Milia and Cindy, a brother Bob Hutton, and a sister Lisa Hutton.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and stories of Laurie by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
