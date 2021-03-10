Laurie White, 46, of Helena

Laurie was born February 2, 1975 in Gouverneur NY to Jack and Linda (Smith) Hutton. She was educated in the Gouverneur School districts and was employed by BJ’s in Massena as a product demonstrator for food. On August 15, 1998 she would marry Kevin White and together shared twenty plus years of marriage until her passing. Laurie enjoyed talking to her friends, spending time with her son and her grandchildren, and listing to old gospel hymns.