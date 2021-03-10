Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond goes virtual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One thing that won’t change about the Samaritan Auxiliary’s One Night, One Diamond fundraiser: they’re still going to give away a diamond.
Aaron Naklik volunteers on the Auxiliary’s committee. He says a big part of the virtual event will be honoring Samaritan Medical Center staff as health care heroes.
The virtual event will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
You can learn more and make a donation at samaritanhealth.com/onod.
