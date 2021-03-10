37 new COVID cases, no deaths reported in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the tri-county region. Meanwhile, another 37 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County
There were 13 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,697 positive cases.
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
Seven people are hospitalized; 163 people are in mandatory isolation and 377 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,445 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 13 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,420 confirmed positive cases.
The death toll remains at 91.
Officials said 275 cases are active and 13 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 6,054 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 11 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,829 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 5 people are hospitalized and 45 are in isolation.
Another 77 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,757 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
