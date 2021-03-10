Report: trust in military off sharply

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - A new poll shows public trust in the military dropping sharply, the Military Times reports.
The Military Times cites just released results from a poll commissioned by the Ronald Reagan Institute which shows 56 percent of Americans have “a great deal of trust and confidence” in the military.
In 2018, that number was 70 percent.
Roger Zakheim, Washington director of the institute, called the trend “quite a concern.”
The poll also found that more than 60 percent of the people surveyed now believe that internal domestic threats are an equal or greater challenge than threats from abroad.
The military still has substantially more trust among Americans than public education, public health and Congress.
