Vaccination clinics set for Gouverneur & Ogdensburg

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has scheduled a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.
The first is Thursday in Gouverneur. It’s from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center.
The second is Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the OFA Golden Dome in Ogdensburg.
Vaccinations are for group 1b essential worker, people with underlying health conditions, and people 60 and older.
You can learn more and make an appointment through these links:
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.