A warm & sunny day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures started about average Wednesday morning, but they’ll be well above average by afternoon.
It will be sunny Wednesday with highs at or close to 60.
It’s warm again on Thursday, but it will be mostly cloudy.
We could see few sprinkles in the morning, but much of the day should be dry until rain starts up late in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the low 60s.
Temperatures drop Friday and into the weekend.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 40s on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will both be in the low 30s and mostly sunny.
It will be sunny and around 30 on Monday.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 30s.
