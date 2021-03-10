Watertown ties record high temperature, people enjoy warmth

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday was the warmest day so far of 2021 in the north country and people took the opportunity to get outdoors.
The National Weather Service said the temperature at the Watertown International Airport tied a 1955 record high of 60 degrees.
Spring is still a week and half away, but it sure felt like a preview with people out and about soaking up the sun. For some, that meant spending the day in Sackets Harbor and enjoying a bite to eat.
“And the weather’s so great today, it was a perfect day to get out of the house, be with friends, enjoy the weather, do a little shopping, and Sackets Harbor is always a beautiful place,” said Teresa Doe.
Doe drove to Sackets Harbor from Ogdensburg. She says that after being stuck inside all winter because of COVID, this feels like a turning point.
“It’s the first day to be with people, close-up, yeah,” she said.
Over in Brownville, Brad Horeth took his dog for a walk - a nice break in the routine.
“This is a good day to go out for a walk, but he loves to get his exercise. It’s just, unfortunately, with the weather being so cold lately, we’ve had to stay inside,” he said.
Horeth took his mother out for lunch and how he’s bringing his dog over to visit her.
In Watertown, Public Square is full of people passing through. As one man pointed out, it was much busier than usual.
“It seems every corner has at least two or three people on it. And then the traffic, it’s like New York City here,” said
Albert Scott.
So whether it’s a walk through town or a lunch with friends, Wednesday was a gorgeous day to be outdoors.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.