Watertown’s police reform plan ready for review

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown’s police reform plan is ready for public review.
Last summer, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all police agencies in the state to develop plans that address police brutality and racial inequality.
The executive order came in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the nationwide protests that followed.
The deadline to submit a plan to the state is April 1.
The city held listening sessions last month for the public to weigh in on the plan.
City manager Ken Mix said in a release that people can submit comments on the draft plan (below in full) by March 23 at policereform@watertown-ny.gov.
The plan can also be seen under “press releases” at www.watertown-ny.gov.
