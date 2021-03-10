William James “Bill” Lenney, 90, formerly of Massena

After retirement, Bill was able to pursue his passion of genealogy. He and Elizabeth spent many days on the backroads of St. Lawrence County, searching libraries, courthouses, and cemeteries for information on their relatives. A highlight in life for them was the opportunity to visit Ireland several times. Bill also enjoyed playing golf with his buddies. He was a member of the Massena Country Club for many years. Other enjoyments included reading and tending to his yard. Bill and Elizabeth moved to Palm City, Florida in 2019 and then to Richmond, Texas in 2020 to be near family.