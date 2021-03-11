Cooperative Extension offers hands-on farm day camp

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a way for kids to enjoy the outdoors and get hands-on experience on a working farm.
Jackie Card is after school program director for Cornell Cooperative Extension in St, Lawrence County.
She told us about the North Wind Farm Day Camp during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can see that interview in the video above.
She says the farm has plenty of outdoor space, so they’re confident they can provide kids a safe and fun experience.
The camp is for children ages 5-12. It runs July 5 to August 20 with a different theme each week.
You can find out more at stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu.
