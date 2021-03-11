Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights happy to be on the hardwood

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s been so nice to have high school basketball highlights and scores, especially with a season of any kind in doubt.
One girls’ basketball team is sporting a 7-0 mark so far.
One of the teams happy to be on the court this season is the Copenhagen girls’ basketball team.
There were doubts the season would be played.
Being able to get on the court is a special feeling.
“Yeah, we were ecstatic when we heard the news that we were going to be able to play,” coach Natalie Scott said. “This is a real good team that we have this year and we all thought that this wasn’t going to happen for us this year, so we’re just happy to be out, to be with each other, to be laughing every day together, and being able to get together and show the chemistry that they have out on the court.”
“It’s definitely not what we expected, but it’s better than nothing, better than what I expected due to COVID and everything,” player Meaghen Fitzpatrick said, “so I’m really grateful to have this one last season with my team.”
“I’m really glad that we were able to play and for those who fought for us to be able to play,” player Allison Best said, “because it was heartbreaking the way we ended last season and the fact that we might not be able to have a redemption, even in just the normal season, it was really tough to swallow.”
Copenhagen was expected to go far in the post season, but with no playoffs, there’s a feeling of what might have been.
“It is disappointing because I think we could have taken this, you know, pretty far this year,” coach Scott said. “We thought that maybe we could have made a run in the states a little bit further. We thought this was going to be our year. So, it is disappointing, but on the other hand we could not be playing at all. We’re grateful for the opportunity that we have out on the court.
Being able to play makes this season a success for Copenhagen.
Clarkson hockey season ends
According to the Clarkson University athletics website, the men’s hockey season has come to an end.
No specific reason was given, although it appears to be COVID related.
That changes the ECAC semifinal schedule as St. Lawrence will host Colgate next Thursday night with Quinnipiac getting a bye to the championship game.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Harrisville 70, Hammond 27
Malone 70, Tupper Lake 23
Girls’ high school basketball
Hammond 85, Harrisville 36
Malone 56, Tupper Lake 20
Boys’ high school hockey
Malone 12, Tupper Lake 6
Salmon River 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Girls’ hockey school hockey
Potsdam 9, Salmon River 2
Beekmantown 3, Malone 2
High school volleyball
South Jefferson 3, General Brown 1
Watertown 3, Indian River 2
South Lewis 3, Lowville 0
Men’s college lacrosse
St. John Fisher 16, Clarkson 10
