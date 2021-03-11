COVID claims another life, infects 51 more people in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death was reported Thursday in the tri-county region. Meanwhile, another 51 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County
There were 34 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,731 positive cases.
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
Six people are hospitalized; 171 people are in mandatory isolation and 400 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,472 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health announced another person died from COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 92.
Officials also reported 12 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,432 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 261 cases are active and 11 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 6,079 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Thursday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 5 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,834 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 6 people are hospitalized and 45 are in isolation.
Another 90 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,762 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
