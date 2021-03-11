James S. Morrison, 90, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - James S. Morrison, age 90, of Canton, passed away on March 10, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.
There will be a memorial service held at a future date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
James was born on June 8, 1930 in Lisbon to the late Orrin S. and Flora T. (Burnside) Morrison. He attended the Lisbon School and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy one year early.
He married Dorothy M. Caswell on April 11, 1953 in Canton. Dorothy passed away on February 19, 2017. Mr. Morrison owned and operated his large family dairy farm, Angel Acres, in Canton while also working for the Carpenter’s Union for 33 years. He was a farmer through and through and loved his job. Even after he retired from farming, he sold seed corn all over the North Country for 20 years.
James loved racing. In his younger years he raced on the dirt tracks and watched NASCAR as he got older. James really liked old country music. He was a longtime member of the DeKalb Junction Fire Department. James and Dorothy spent their winter months in Zephyrhills, Florida where he enjoyed playing Bingo and cards, especially Pedro.
He is survived by 7 children, Sheryl Morrison (Lynn Blackmore), Andrew (Sandy) Morrison, Wrenette “Wendy” Landreth, Daniel (Cammy) Morrison, Dixie (Loren) Widrick, Lori Morrison (Robert Heman), and Scott Morrison, and a sister, Helen Smithers. He is also survived by daughter-in-law, Terry Morrison, 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
James is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, a son, James Morrison, and siblings, Jane Winters, Carl Morrison, and Francis Morrison, Sr.
Donations in memory of James may be made to the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 290, DeKalb Junction NY 13630.
