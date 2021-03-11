Locals mark year anniversary of global pandemic with hope for future

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - One year ago COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. The shutdowns started. Thursday in Gouverneur, people were hopeful the end may now be in sight.
College, high school and elementary students sent home. Businesses shutting down. The border closed. One year ago, they were changes you couldn’t help but notice – and feel.
“It really starts to sink in, you know, that this is real and this is scary and this is going to change our lives,” said
Susan Parker, Russell resident.
“Oh, everything changed actually,” said Tammy Conklin, Gouverneur resident.
Parker and Conklin were just two of hundreds at the Gouverneur Community Center Thursday to get vaccinated. After all this time, everyone is lonesome for friends and family.
“We all kind of stay away from each other only because it’s a virus. It’s kind of hard,” said Conklin.
Change hit everyone differently. For some not as much as others. Wayne Weaver was working home construction when it all began. He wondered if they’d have to stop.
“We continued right on through. No problems,” he said.
St. Lawrence County clinics are picking up the pace. Thursday in Gouverneur they hoped to do 300 shots.
The county has one of the state’s highest vaccination rates. So people are hopeful that at least in this corner of the world, things can get back to normal.
“I hope it does. God yes. I hope it does,” said Weaver.
They hope, but not everyone is sure.
“As far as I can tell, I don’t know if it will ever go back to how it was,” said Parker.
Another county vaccine clinic is taking place Friday at Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Golden Dome. Another will be March 19 at St. Lawrence University. Still others are to be announced.
