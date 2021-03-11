Man airlifted to Syracuse after crash in town of LeRay

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - One man was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after a crash on Route 11 early Thursday afternoon.
State police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Routes 11 and 781 in the town of LeRay at around 12:15 p.m.
Military police, state police, and Evans Mills Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, where the man in the red car was trapped inside the wreckage.
First responders used the jaws of life to free him from the vehicle, then called in a helicopter to fly him to Syracuse.
Officials said he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.
The driver of the white car was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.